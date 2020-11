Sabarimala : శబరిమల క్షేత్రానికి వెళ్ళలేని భక్తుల కోసం .. ఏపీ అయ్యప్ప ఆలయాల్లో ఏర్పాట్లు

English summary

For the devotees who cannot go to Sabarimala, it seems that the famous Ayyappa temples in the state of Andhra Pradesh are preparing to offer irumudis and worships . Every year lakhs of devotees from Telugu states visit Sabarimala Ayyappa Darshan. However, due to the corona outbreak this year, many devotees are not going to Sabarimala due to the strict regulations in force. In this order the famous Ayyappa Swami says that arrangements will be made for the offering of irumudas in the temples, and the Maladhars say who should not be in trouble.