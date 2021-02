విశాఖ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ ఉద్యమం తెలంగాణా ఉద్యమంలా .. వైజాగ్ లో మిలియన్ మార్చ్ కు గంటా శ్రీనివాస్ డిమాండ్

English summary

Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that he grew up in Visakhapatnam and lives in vishakha and therefore resigned for the steel plant. Workers agitating for the Visakhapatnam steel plant have gone on a hunger strike from today, he said, adding that he was happy to take part in it. Ganta Srinivasarao demanded to arrange a emergency cabinet meet on this issue and plan for a million march like telangana movement .