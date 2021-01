ఆలయాలపై దాడులు దుష్ప్రచారం చేస్తుంది వారే .. ఆ నేరాలకు పీడీ యాక్ట్ : డీజీపీ గౌతమ్ సవాంగ్

English summary

DGP Gautam Sawang blamed political parties for misrepresenting attacks on temples. DGP Gautam Sawang said that in nine cases, leaders of various political parties were found to be directly involved and 15 people have been arrested in various incidents so far. He clarified that all this was happening as planned. The DGP said there were attempts to provoke tensions by spreading false propaganda on social media, adding that he would take social media posts seriously.