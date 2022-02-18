2018 గ్రూప్1 పరీక్ష వివాదం-ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వం, ఏపీపీఎస్సీకి హైకోర్టు నోటీసులు

Andhra Pradesh

oi-Syed Ahmed

2018లో ఏపీపీఎస్సీ నిర్వహించిన గ్రూప్ 1 పరీక్షలో చోటు చేసుకున్న తప్పిదాలపై అభ్యర్ధులు మరోసారి హైకోర్టును ఆశ్రయించారు. ఈ పరీక్షా ఫలితాలపై నిర్ణయం తీసుకునేందుకు 2020 అక్టోబపర్ 28న ఏపీపీఎస్సీ నిర్వహించిన సమావేశం అజెండాలో రెండో అంశాన్ని రద్దు చేయాలని వారు హైకోర్టును కోరారు. దీనిపై విచారణ జరిపిన హైకోర్టు ప్రభుత్వంతో పాటు ఏపీపీఎస్సీకి నోటీసులు జారీ చేసింది.

2020లో నిర్వహించిన సమావేశంలో అప్పటికే మెయిన్స్ పరీక్షకు షార్ట్ లిస్ట్ అయిన అభ్యర్ధుల్ని కొనసాగించాలని ఏపీపీఎస్సీ నిర్ణయించింది. కానీ గతంలో హైకోర్టు ఇచ్చిన ఆదేశాలకు ఇందుకు విరుద్ధంగా ఉన్నాయని అభ్యర్ధులు తాజాగా హైకోర్టు దృష్టికి తెచ్చారు. హైకోర్టు గతంలో ఇచ్చిన ఆదేశాల ప్రకారం 5 తప్పు ప్రశ్నల్ని సరిదిద్దిన తర్వాత కొత్తగా మెయిన్స్ కు షార్ట్ లిస్ట్ చేసిన అభ్యర్ధుల జాబితా తయారు చేయాలని ఆదేశించిందని గుర్తుచేశారు. ఇప్పటికే షాట్‌లిస్ట్ చేసిన అభ్యర్థులను కొనసాగించాలని హైకోర్టు ఆదేశించలేదని పిటిషనర్ తరపున న్యాయవాది మాడ భరత్ చంద్ర వాదించారు.

హైకోర్టు తాజాగా ఏపీపీఎస్సీ పరీక్షలపై ఇచ్చిన ఆదేశాల్లో మెయిన్స్ ఆన్సర్‌షీట్‌ల డిజిటల్ మూల్యాంకనాన్ని చట్టవిరుద్ధమని ప్రకటించిన విషయాన్ని అభ్యర్ధులు కోర్టు దృష్టికి తెచ్చారు. మెయిన్స్ జవాబు పత్రాలను మాన్యువల్‌గా మూల్యాంకనం చేసి మూడు నెలల్లో ఫలితాలు ఇవ్వాలని ఏపీపీఎస్సీని ఆదేశించిన విషయాన్ని తెలిపారు. కానీ ఏపీపీఎస్సీ గతంలో 2018 గ్రూప్ 1 పరీక్షా పత్రాల్ని డిజిటల్ మూల్యాంకనం చేయాలని నిర్ణయించడంపై వారు అభ్యంతరాలు తెలిపారు. దీంతో ఈ కేసులో జస్టిస్ ఎన్.జయసూర్య నేతృత్వంలోని ధర్మాసనం.. 4 వారాలలోపు కౌంటర్ దాఖలు చేయాలని ఏపీ ప్రభుత్ం, ఏపీపీఎస్సీని ఆదేశించింది. అలాగే 3 వారాల్లోగా కౌంటర్ దాఖలు చేయాలని ఏపీపీఎస్సీ మాజీ ఛైర్మన్ ఉదయ్ భాస్కర్‌ను ఆదేశించింది. వచ్చేనెల 10వ తేదీకి విచారణను వాయిదా వేసింది.

English summary

Group1 2018 notification candidates approached AP High court in WP3765 of 2022 seeking order to set aside Agenda Item 2 of minutes of Appsc meeting dated 28/10/2020 ,which consists of commission decision to retain already selected candidates for mains exam after High court judgement in WP536 & batch cases of 2020.Advocate Mada Bharath Chandra on behalf of the petitioner’s argued that retaining already shotlisted candidates is not ordered by high court,the high court ordered only to prepare a fresh list of candidates for mains after rectifying the 5 erroneous questions and based on new cutoff.Also it is argued that already AP high court set aside the Digital evaluation of mains answersheets 28/10/2020 as illegal in wp 11000&batch cases of 2021 and directed Appsc to evaluate mains answer sheets manually and give results within three months.Avocate of petitioners brought to the court that The court had already said that in wp11000and batch of 2021 that since chairman is absent in that meeting in 28-10-2020,the agenda item no 3 of the meeting is illegal.It is to be noted that the decision to go for digital evaluation is taken vide agenda item no:3 of Appsc minutes of meeting dated 28-10-2020.In the current case Justice N.Jayasurya directed ap govt and Appsc to file a counter within 4weeks.Also court ordered ex-Appsc chairman Uday Bhaskar to file counter within 3weeks.The case was listed for next hearing on 10-03-2022.