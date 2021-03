ఏపీ ఎంపీటీసీ, జడ్పీటీసీ రీ నోటిఫికేషన్ పై విచారణ వాయిదా.. కౌంటర్ దాఖలుకు ఎస్ఈసికి ఆదేశం

English summary

The High Court, which was hearing the petition seeking re-notification of the MPTC and ZPTC elections, heard arguments on behalf of the petitioner and counsel on behalf of the State Election Commission. The court directed the state election commission to file a counter affidavit on the matter at the last hearing. However, the Election Commission has appealed to the AP High Court to allow time for the officials who have not filed the counter affidavit to file the counter affidavit. The High Court adjourned the case till May 8