పోలీసులు మమ్మల్ని విజయవాడలో ఉండనివ్వట్లేదు: ఎత్తుకొచ్చి ఎయిర్ పోర్ట్ లో పడేశారు: రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ

English summary

I am In police custody now for the only crime of trying to tell truth, says Movie Director Ram Gopal Varma. He accused that there is no Democracy in Andhra Pradesh. Police unnecessarily took me and my movie Unite members into the Custody, RGV alleged. RGV told that, Hotels in Vijaywada are being warned not to accommodate First Hotel Novotel has cancelled us and now Hotel Ilapuram.This after they have been paid in advance ..The people in power should understand that one can misuse power to delay,but no one can stop truth, He added.