టీటీడీలోకి రమణ దీక్షితులు రీ ఎంట్రీకి లైన్ క్లియర్ అయినట్టేనా ? జగన్ ఏం చెయ్యబోతున్నారు ?

English summary

Ramana Deekshitulu , the former Chief Priest of the TTD, have been dismissed from the post of the Chief priest of the TTD in the past, and now he is trying to re-enter the TTD. YSR Congress chief and future chief minister YS Jagan arrived in Thirumala on Tuesday evening to visit Tirumala Srivaru. In this backdrop, Ramana Dikshitulu told YSR Congress leader and future chief minister YS Jagan about his rentry. Jagan gave an oath to Ramana Deekshitulu . He said that he will be in the temple on Wednesday and Ramana Deekshitulu was delighted for his rentry in the temple . Everyone are curious today to know what will happen in temple regarding Ramana Deekshitulu .