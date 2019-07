చంద్రబాబు టార్గెట్ గా రాం గోపాల్ వర్మ ..ఏపీ అసెంబ్లీలో టీడీపీ ఓ కామెడీ ట్రాక్ అన్న ఆర్జీవీ

English summary

Director Ram Gopal Varma is at it again. He has got too personal against former CM Chandrababu Naidu after the latter's government had then got the release of Lakshmi's NTR stopped. Continuing his animosity against Chandrababu, RGV has hit new low by comparing the former Chief Minister with comedian Brahmanandam.Taking to Twitter, RGV wrote, "ysjagan bursts into laughter every time ncbn speaks in assembly ..The last time I saw such reaction is when people see Brahmanandam on screen ..So is TDP a comedy track in AP Assembly ..Just Asking!"TDP leaders are fuming over RGV over his demeaning, belittling comments against the seasoned politician. While Naidu has been vocal about public issues and has been advising CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to think twice over crucial decisions that would affect people, RGV's comments are certainly on bad taste.