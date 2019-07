ఆలయాల్లో పోలీసులు భద్రత కోసమా.. రౌడీయిజానికా..? కంచిలో భక్తులను కొట్టి చంపుతున్న ఖాకీలు?

English summary

An autorickshaw driver immolated himself while a youngster from Andhra Pradesh died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday due to alleged highhandedness of police on bandobust duty at the Vardaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram. The temple has been witnessing huge crowds for the last few days, since the holy idol of Athi Varadar was taken out of the temple pond after a gap of 40 years.Sakthi Aakash (23), from Andhra Pradesh, was taking a selfie with his mother and brother at the temple premises when a woman cop, attempting to clear the crowd, allegedly hit him twice with a lathi. Eyewitness Mani Shankar said Sakthi collapsed immediately. He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead.