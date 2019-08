జనసేనాని చూపు బీజేపీ వైపు ? అదే జరిగితే చిరంజీవికి, పవన్ కు తేడా ఏంటి? ఏపీలో జోరుగా చర్చ

English summary

Is Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan thinking about BJP? Did Janasena decide to go alley with the BJP? Pawan Kalyan, who met Ram Madhav during the Tana Conferences in the US, had already discussed the issue. Signs are showing up. There is a big debate in the AP now that Power Star Pawan Kalyan has decided that it is difficult to keep the party alive unless the support of BJP.Pawan Kalyan seems to have the feeling that working with the BJP should strengthen the Janasena in the state which was defeated in the last election.