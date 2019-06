రావెల కిషోర్ బాబు పార్టీ మార్పు పై జనసేన స్పందన .. రావెల అవకాశవాది

English summary

Ravela Kishore babu, who joined Janasena from the Telugu Desam Party before the election, after elections he joined in the BJP. He made sensational comments on the janasena . Pavan Kalyan has not even given an appointment to speak at least, and his suggestions have never been accepted. Janasena leaders responded to the change of party by Ravela Kishore Babu.Janasana leaders have criticized Ravela Kishore Babu for leaving the party because of his own selfish interests . They said that Ravela Kishore Babu was came alone into Jasena, but now he has left the party alone and that the party did not have any loss by his defection .