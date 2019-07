కేసీఆర్ ది పెద్దమనసు .. ఔదార్యం గొప్పది .. కేసీఆర్ కు జగన్ కితాబు

English summary

The first day of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget sessions had a very interesting discussion. As the sessions started Telugu Desam MLAs questioned why CM Jagan went to Kaleshwaram Project's inauguration. In counter Jagan asked what was the previous TDP government doing when the project was started in their tenure. Jagan defended his stand going to Kaleshwaram's opening ceremony and praised Telangana CM KCR. "To maintain good relations with neighboring states, I did go to Telangana. In fact KCR has said that Godavari river water will be diverted to Nagarjuna sagar and Srisailam projects which can not only give water to just Telangana districts but also to Rayalaseema and four other districts in Andhra Pradesh. He was magnanimous," said Jagan. Instead of appreciating his efforts, we are fighting with him and upper states are building one project after another and we are just confining ourselves filing petitions in the courts where the solution is taking decades, stated Jagan.