కేశినేని నానీ , దేవినేని ఉమా ఉప్పు, నిప్పు అనుకుంటే పప్పులో కాలేసినట్టే .. అసలేం జరిగిందంటే

English summary

TDP MP Kesineni Nani and Devineni Uma are one of them in the midst of anxiety in peeks when they are in the same program, everyone are interested how they will be. And that occasion came. On Sunday, both of them participated in the Nandigama ex-MLA Tangirara Prabhakara rao Vardhanthi. After that, in several villages they participated in various activities. Addressed on the platforms. No one commented on each other. there were no differences between them. Like nothing happened before. There are no disturbances between Kesineni Nani and Devineni Uma and it seems they are cool .