వందల కోట్లు దోచుకున్న వెల్లంపల్లి అన్న కేశినేని నానీ .. నువ్వే గంజదొంగ అంటూ వెల్లంపల్లి ఫైర్

English summary

TDP MP Keshineni Nani, said the real culprit in the corruption case at the Durga Temple against the famous shrine Indrakeeladri, has been accused by Minister Vellampalli Srinivas. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas was angry over Keshineni Nani's remarks. Vellampalli Srinivas, who was set on fire by Keshineni Nani as a big thief, said that he would not win the Vijayawada municipal elections and would not win the mayoral seat.