చంద్రబాబు చచ్చిన పాము ...జగన్ కాళ్ళు పట్టుకుని ప్రాధేయపడు : కొడాలి నానీ తీవ్ర వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Kodali Nani said that neither the YSR Congress nor Jaganmohan Reddy needed to personally attack Chandrababu. Kodali Nani criticized Chandrababu Already as a dead snake. Kodali Nani said there was no need for the YCP to take revenge against Chandrababu, who is limited to 23 seats. Minister Kodali Nani, had made harsh remarks against Chandrababu