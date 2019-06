కేసులు, ఆరోపణలపై స్పందించిన కోడెల .. ఆరోపణలు కాదు ఒక్క ఆధారం చూపించండని సవాల్

English summary

The TDP senior leader and former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao react over the cases filed against his family members. Speaking to media, Kodela said by threatening it's not appropriate to file the cases. He said so far 7 to 8 cases were booked against his family members, and don't know still how many cases they are going to file further.On the occasion, Kodela Siva Prasad reacts to YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy's twitter comments that Kodela has brought the black spot to the Speaker post. To which he said it's not correct for Vijayasai Reddy to make such comments. Vijayasai Reddy commenting that Kodela victims should come out and file cases against Kodela family are very provoking, Kodela said. He said in the TDP regime they were no attacks on other party activists. But now the attacks on TDP workers have increased. Kodela expressed anguish that the situation has worst to such extent that the TDP activists are forced to leave the villages. Even the police are not able to provide protection in this situation. Kodela clarified that he'll be not afraid of the cases and though how many cases are filed, he'll fight for the justice.