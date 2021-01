వారం రోజుల్లో 100 పేకాట శిబిరాలపై దాడులు .. గుడివాడ పేకాట దాడులపై కృష్ణా జిల్లా ఎస్పీ కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

SP Rabindranath Babu said 33 poker players were arrested in Timirisha. He said Rs 55.39 lakh cash, 28 cars and 13 bikes were seized from them. The poker camp is being run under the auspices of a man named Potluri Murali. The SP said the investigation into the poker camps would continue. Gudivada was the only one highlighted that 100 camps were attacked during the week.