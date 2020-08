చంద్రబాబుపై లక్ష్మీపార్వతి ఫైర్ ... బాబు అవినీతి అక్రమాలపై సీబీఐ విచారణకు డిమాండ్

English summary

Lakshmi Parvati has made comments on Chandrababu. She said she is writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central and state governments and the judiciary on Chandrababu's corruption. She recalled that she had earlier filed a petition against Chandrababu for corruption and that Babu had blocked the petition with stays for 14 years. However, in the wake of the TDP's demand for a CBI probe into the latest phone tapping case, Lakshmi Parvati is also demanding a CBI probe into Chandrababu corruption allegations.