కుల రాజకీయాలు, దళితులపై దాడులు గాంధీజీ మార్గంలో ఎదిరిద్దాం : చంద్రబాబు ,లోకేష్ ట్వీట్స్

English summary

Chandrababu said that attacks on Dalits were continuing in the state of Andhra Pradesh and it was unfortunate that the AP was taking the lead in the ongoing attacks on Dalits in the country. Chandrababu called for confronting caste politics and the ongoing oppression of Dalits in the non-violent way shown by Gandhi. Chandrababu and also nara lokesh said that the real tribute we can pay to Gandhiji is to achieve equality in the society.