మద్యం షాపులకు హారతులు: ముగ్గులు..బ్యారికేడ్లు: 40 రోజుల తరువాత..మందుబాబులకు పండగే

English summary

The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to open AP-State Beverages Corporation Limited retail liquor shops, both in the rural and urban areas except in containment zones/clusters and shops located in shopping malls from May 4th, the government said. The state government have set few guidelines with regard to its functioning. It has directed shops to open at 11 AM and closed at 7 PM. ‘All the liquor shops should follow social distancing so that customers make use of the business hours without any health risk. And the sale personnel shall wear masks and keep sanitizers for use in the shops, the government said. The APBCL has been shut since the lockdown was announced by the Central government following the CoronaVirus outbreak.