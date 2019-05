లోకేష్ నా సోదరుడితో సమానం .. అనవసరపు పుకార్లు వద్దంటున్న సాధినేని యామిని

English summary

TDP official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini said Nara Lokesh is like brother to her and the rumours spreading about her in social media are completely baseless and she has no time to react on such filthy reports but urged people not to spread rumours."I'm blessed with three girls. Their future, my family, business and my political work keep me occupied. So I don't give much importance to social media reports," said Yamini in an interview to a YouTube channel. She added that not just on her, the social media trollers target Priyanka Gandhi, YS Sharmila, Nara Brahmani which is quite insulting. But we as woman have to maintain our dignity and ignore such negative propaganda.