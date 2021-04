వైసీపీ నేతలకు మావోల టెన్షన్ .. పరిషత్ ఎన్నికల పరేషాన్ , ఏజెన్సీ గ్రామాల్లో తిరగాలంటేనే భయం

English summary

The latest situation in the Andhra Pradesh state border agency areas in the wake of the local body elections has become a headache especially for the ruling party leaders. Public representatives are fearful amid MPTC, ZPTC elections on the one hand, and police warnings not to turn outside on the other. The propaganda that the Maoists have come from Chhattisgarh to the AP border is now a matter of concern to the public representatives.