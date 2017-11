వైద్య ఉద్యోగి ఆత్మహత్య: మార్చురీ ఎదుట ఆందోళన, మంత్రికి వ్యతిరేకంగా నినాదాలు, పరిస్థితి ఉద్రిక్తం

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A man, Ravikumar who is working as junior assistant in Ponnur PHC of Guntur District commit attempt to suicide two days back is died on Thursday. Before commit to suicide he posted a video in facebook stating that 4 persons are reason for his act. On thursday morning the family members Ravikumar and some more dalit organization members started their protest against his death before the GGH martury demanding for justice.