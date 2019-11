కొడాలి నానీ బాటలో మినిస్టర్ అనిల్ కుమార్ యాదవ్ .. చంద్రబాబుపై ఘాటుగా ..

English summary

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav conducted review meetings on Polavaram project. He told that the total cost of the Polavaram project is Rs. 55,000 crores and today only Rs. 17,000 crores were spent, it is just 35%. But, the TDP is claiming that 75% of the project has been completed. He also told that YSRC party is trying to take care of the flood affected people and very soon they will be shifted to rehabilitation centres. He stated that Devineni Uma is making baseless allegations. He told that Chandrababu slept for three years (2014, 2015, 2016) and worked for 2 years on the project. He lashed out at Chandrababu and told that he lost mental stability. He also added that he watched RGV’s trailers in which he criticised Chandrababu and his son, Lokesh.