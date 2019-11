పిల్లనిచ్చిన మామను చంపించిన సన్నాసి .. రాజధానిలో కుక్కలు,దున్నపోతులతో పాటే బాబు : కొడాలి నానీ

English summary

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has come down heavily at the YSRCP government alleging that CM Jagan failed to expose the murderer of his uncle late YS Vivekanand Reddy. He has doubted the case as far as the probe is concerned. AP Minister Kodali Nani, while reacting to TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's alleged comments took a strong dig at the former CM Chandrababu alleging that he is behind the suicide incident of his cousin brother. Minister Nani has questioned, why he had not ordered a CBI probe after the death of TDP founder late NTR, the father of Hari Krishna, who was a minister then. Kodali Nani, while reacting to TDP Chief's Amaravathi tour, has alleged that it has no significance at all.