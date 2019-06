చంద్రబాబు ఆఫర్ తిరస్కరించిన ఎంపీ కేశినేని నాని ... ఆ పదవి అక్కర్లేదని పోస్ట్

English summary

I thank Sri Chandrababu Naidu garu for appointing me as Party Whip in Loksabha.But I humbly request him to appoint someone else who is more capable and efficient than me to that post as I feel that I'm not suitable to handle the responsibilities of such a big post. The people of Vijayawada has given me their blessings and elected me as their Member of Parliament I would be more than happy to serve the constituency full time rather then this posts. Advertise With Us Once again I thank Chandra Babu garu for possessing faith in me and my apologies for rejecting the post Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas rejected the party whip post in parliament. He also wrote letter to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.