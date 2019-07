త్వరలో నారా లోకేష్ రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్త పాదయాత్ర .. కండీషన్స్ అప్లై

English summary

The recent defeat of TDP in the election of 2019 has disappointed the party. Some of the senior TDP leaders have left the party and joined BJP. Some more are mulling to join other parties. TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh is likely to launch a Padayatra in a phased manner. It is learned that Nara Lokesh is likely to enhance his image on his political aspect. At a time, when the spirit and morale of TDP are degrading and people wishing for Jr NTR to lead the party and Balakrishna to go for a full-time politician, Nara Lokesh is learned to have planned to enhance the image of party cadre. Nara Lokesh is likely to launch a Padayatra either district wise or constituency-wise with breaks in between.