అమరావతిలో నైట్ సఫారి...ఎపిలో న్యూ ఎకో టూరిజం సందడి...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

AP Forest Minister Shiddha Raghava Rao said the night safari would be set up in capital of AP in Amaravati. Apart from this, the ropeway connecting the two hills in Guntur city and mini zoo at Kondavedu will be set up. The Vizag Zoo has been upgraded to Rs 36 crore and is expected to be upgraded to Tirupati zoo. Minister also said that the Science Center in Vijayawada is modernized.