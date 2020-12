వెలగపూడి ఇంటికి సాయిబాబా ఫోటోతో నిర్మల హంగామా .. సాయి రెడ్డి రావాలని టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే ట్విస్ట్

English summary

In Visakhapatnam, the political tsunami between TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu and YCP leaders is on the rise. The city of Visakhapatnam is reeling from the oaths of TDP MLAs and YCP leaders. The situation became more tense when YCP Visakhapatnam East in-charge Vijaya Nirmala went to Velagapudi residence with a photo of Sai Baba. Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLA, Visakhapatnam East, gave a twist that he would promise if Vijayasaireddy comes to the temple .