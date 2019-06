ఆరునెలలు టైం కూడా అనవసరం అనిపిస్తుంది .. ఇక అసెంబ్లీలో నిలదీసుడే అంటున్న చంద్రబాబు

English summary

Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday said his party would not adopt a'wait and watch' policy towards YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh in view of the growing attacks on TDP workers."We initially wanted to give the new government of YS Jaganmohan Reddy six months time. But we can't remain silent now when our party workers are being threatened and attacked ever since the election results," Naidu said.A release said he made these remarks while addressing TDP members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council at the government-owned Praja Vedika here this evening. Naidu alleged that the YSRC was acting with the objective of (physically) attacking TDP workers on the one hand and indugling in mud slinging on the leaders on the other. He referred to the alleged attacks on TDP workers in Anantapuramu, Prakasam, Guntur and East Godavari districts in the last 15 days and strongly condemned them.