చంద్రబాబుపై నాన్ బెయిలబుల్ కేసు .. సజ్జల చెప్పారో లేదో కర్నూలులో న్యాయవాది ఫిర్యాదు

English summary

Based on the complaint of advocate Subbaiah, I-Town police in Kurnool registered a criminal case against opposition leader and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu under non-bailable sections. In the complaint, he said that Chandrababu has created fear among people of Kurnool by saying that N440K coronavirus strain is still prevalent and is 15 times more infectious and deadly compared to other strains. However, the TDP district leaders are alleging that case filed against Chandrababu on false complaint. They said that the TDP supremo and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh have alerted the AP government and people on N440K strain.