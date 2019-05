కాంగ్రెస్ , బీజేపీలకన్నా నోటా బెటర్ అన్న ఏపీ ప్రజలు .. జాతీయ పార్టీల పరువు గంగలో కలిసిందిగా

English summary

AP people ruled that NOTA is better than both the national parties, the Congress and the BJP, . The two parties have cast less votes than NOTA. The situation in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections is the same as both. In the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies, there was a 1.5 per cent vote share for NOTA. The BJP only got 0.96 votes. The Congress had 1.29 per cent votes. In the 175 assembly constituencies in the state, 1.29 per cent of the votes were cast to NOTA while the BJP 0.84 per cent and 1.17 per cent votes to the Congress.