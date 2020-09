దుర్గగుడి వెండిరథంలో మూడు సింహాలు మాయం ఘటన.. ప్రతిపక్షాలు ఫైర్, ఈవో సమాధానమిదే !!

English summary

Eo Suresh Babu responds to the disappearance of three lions in a silver chariot at Durga temple. He said the lions had not theft .. records would be examined. He said that such fake news was coming because of the antarvedi incident. Eo said it would take three days for the records to be examined. Opposition leaders are demanding that the chariot be shown to the media. BJP, TDP and Janasena leaders will soon visit the silver chariot at Durga temple.