కొడాలి నానీని పేకాడేస్తున్న ప్రతిపక్షాలు .. ఉన్నపళంగా సీఎం జగన్ దగ్గరకు మంత్రి కొడాలి నాని..ఏపీలో హాట్ టాపిక్

English summary

Janasena president Pawan Kalyan made harsh remarks on Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani during his visit to Gudivada. Pawan Kalyan was angry that the MLA focus on poker clubs , not on repairing roads in Gudivada. Pawan Kalyan said the people of Gudivada should depose the MLA as the roads are bad and also said that the fight for the farmers will continue till their problems were solved .