తిరుపతిలో వైసీపీ జాతిరత్నాలు , ఏడు నియోజకవర్గాల్లో ఏడుగురు దందా రాయుళ్ళు : పంచుమర్తి పంచ్ లు

English summary

Recently, TDP general secretary Panchumarthi Anuradha targeted YCP ministers who are in elections campaign in tirupati. saying that YCP jathiratnalu was involved in the by-election campaign. Panchumarthi Anuradha lashed out at Minister Balineni, Kodali Nani, Adimulapu Suresh, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kursala Kannababu, Mekapati Gautam Reddy and Perni Nani, who are said to be seven illegal activists in seven constituencies