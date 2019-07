ఆ ప్రభుత్వ పాఠశాలలో సీట్ల కోసం తల్లిదండ్రుల క్యూ ... నో అడ్మిషన్స్ అంటున్న టీచర్లు .. రీజన్ ఇదే

English summary

The demand to get an admission in government schools was a thing of uncertainty. But, with the announcement of Amma Vodi programme by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's new govt in AP, the public schools are in huge demand. Let us take the case of Krishna district and understand the scenario with rise in number of admissions in government schools, including model schools, municipal, ZP and MPP schools.According to the officials, a total of 1,51,719 new admissions happened for this academic year and 42,893 students out of them took admission in English medium schools. A total of 30,327 students for their admission in Telugu medium government schools. These figures tell us the kind of impact 'Amma Vodi' has created among the parents. Every year, the state officials run a campaign called 'Badibada' to attract students to government schools. But, Amma Vodi program has ensured to reach maximum strength in just 4 days after schools reopened.