ఎన్నికల కోడ్ ఉన్నా పల్లెల్లో పార్టీల ఫ్లెక్సీలు, బ్యానర్లు .. మరచిపోయారా ? కావాలనే కోడ్ ఉల్లంఘనా ?

English summary

In the gram panchayats where the elections are to be held, there are huge flexis and banners appearing to influence the voters in the main roads, high traffic areas. Also the idols seem to be in a state of disrepair. They have to be removed as part of the election code. The idols have to be masked. Did the authorities forget that there was an elections in the Gram Panchayats? Or intentionally violating the rules? That debate takes place in the state.