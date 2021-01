కాపులు శాసించే స్థాయికి .. పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ వ్యాఖ్యలపై చర్చ, పంచాయతీ ఎన్నికల్లో జనసేన ఎక్కడ ?

English summary

In the wake of the panchayat elections, the meeting of kapu leaders with Pawan Kalyan and Pawan Kalyan's remarks that the kapus should rise to the level of governing will lead to an interesting discussion in AP politics. Pawan Kalyan, who came into politics from the Kapu community, has no record of being supported by the Kapu community in the last assembly elections. Defeated in all positions and limited Janasena to only one position. And now the Janasena rush has not been seen even in the panchayat elections. During this time a debate on whether the kapus would at least support the Janasena in the panchayat elections.