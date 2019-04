పోలింగ్ బూత్ వద్ద పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ సెక్యూరిటీ ఓవర్ యాక్షన్ ... పవన్ పై పెద్దఎత్తున ట్రోల్స్

English summary

film star turned politician Pawan Kalyan, had cast his vote in Vijayawada .However, the overenthusiasm shown by the security officers and Pawan's personnel security at the polling booth is being criticised vehemently by everyone. While hundreds of voters were standing in the queue under the harsh summer heat to cast their votes, the security men began pushing them to make way for Pawan so that he could cast his vote first and leave early.Even several ladies and elders were pushed aside mercilessly by the security personnel. Soon, angry voters began lambasting Pawan for his insensitive behaviour. "How can a CM candidate disobey the rules and cause inconvenience to the public?," asked a young woman