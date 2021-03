మున్సిపల్ ఫలితాలతో ప్రజలు చంద్రబాబు వెంటిలేటర్ కూడా తీసేశారు : సజ్జల రామకృష్ణా రెడ్డి

English summary

Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy said that Leader of the Opposition Chandrababu Naidu had not worked for the solution of public problems for the last 20 months, he was just creating problems and deceiving the people and now the people have repelled Chandrababu's scams.Vijayawada and Guntur people provoked but to no avail. Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy said that there was no movement in Amaravati and that Chandrababu had created an artificial movement.