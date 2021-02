YS Sharmila నోట జై తెలంగాణ మాట- రంగారెడ్డి హైదరాబాద్ నేతలతో ఆత్మీయ సమ్మేళనం,వ్యూహమేంటి..?

English summary

YS Sharmila held a meeting with leaders and fans of the Hyderabad , joint Rangareddy districts today. Sharmila, who selected nearly five hundred people for the meeting at Lotus Pond, made clear her political stance with them. She started the meeting with jai telangana slogan .Will the Telangana government do what it has to do for the people at the same time? Did the TRS party fulfill its promises? She told the fans to talk about the problems in Telangana and suggested that they fill out a feedback form with 11 questions.