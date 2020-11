తిరుమల, తిరుపతిలో హైఅలెర్ట్ -ముందుగానే సీఎం జగన్, గవర్నర్ -రాష్ట్రపతి పర్యటన షెడ్యూల్ ఇదే

English summary

President Ramnath Kovind accompanied by his family members will arrive at Tirumala on Tuesday for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The President will be spending about three hours here during his entire six-hour trip. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will receive the President at the airport and accompany him on his pilgrimage. Best of arrangements in place for President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Tirupati says TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy