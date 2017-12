Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

An examination of the sexual identity of gays through one survey reveals that shocking truths. That report reveals that number of gays are increasing in guntur area. Social media like Facebook, Watsup...has contributed to the spread of gay culture. One In Guntur city, there are about 18 "gay" watsup groups, that can understand how bad the situation is.