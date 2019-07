సోషల్ మీడియాను భ్రష్టు పట్టిస్తున్న రాజకీయపార్టీలు .. పైసా ఖర్చు లేకుండా బురద చల్లుకుంటున్న నేతలు

English summary

Social Media sites play an important role in politics. Instead of using it for the social cause, social media platforms are being used to target the opposition. In Andhra Pradesh, the social media war is seen these days between the leaders of the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP. The social media tool has also become a tool to abuse the leader of the same party. Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani and TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna have become political rivals though they are from the same party. YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy is the only ruling party leader who is using Twitter to target the opposition.