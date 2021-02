బీసీ సీఎం వ్యాఖ్యలపై సోము వీర్రాజు యూటర్న్ .. పవన్ ఒత్తిడినా ? అధిష్టానం ఆదేశాలా ? హాట్ డిస్కషన్

English summary

AP BJP president Somu Weeraju took a u-turn in 24 hours after announcing that BJP would make BC as CM. He said that he did not say that, saying that some people were distorting his words and spreading such propaganda. Somu Weeraraj, who had yesterday challenged the ruling YCP and the opposition TDP, backtracked on his remarks within 24 hours. Did Janasena pressure work behind Somu Veerraju U turn? Or whether the high command ordered it