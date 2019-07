పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ జనసేన పార్టీ పెట్టటం వెనుక బలమైన కారణం ఉంది ... అదేంటో తెలుసా ?

English summary

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said that in the two districts of godavari , there is water to be found but there is no drinking water . If this is the case now, after another 25 years, what the situation is will faced by the people the thought of this was hurt his mind. Pawan revealed that the idea had brought him into politics.He made it clear that the party was not for his own personal benefit. For selfish reasons, He said that it was enough to compete alone. What he wanted was not his selfishness.