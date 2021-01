ఏపీలో దేవుళ్లకూ రక్షణ లేకుండా పోయింది... హిందూ ధర్మానికి,సంప్రాదాయాలకు కళ్లెం: చంద్రబాబు

English summary

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has said that when the YSRCP came to power in Andhra Pradesh, Hindu religion and traditions were tarnished. He strongly condemned vandailsing the idol of Subramanyaswamy at the Vigneswaraswamy Temple in Rajahmundry by unidentified persons.He said the people and temples in the state were left without protection. He further added that the attacks were triggered by the government's lax attitude