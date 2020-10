ఆ కేసు వారంలోగా తేల్చండి .. హైకోర్టుకు సుప్రీం ఆదేశం .. తుళ్ళూరు భూముల కేసులో కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

The Supreme Court today made key remarks in the Tulluru land case under AP capital Amravati. The Supreme Court has directed the AP High Court to settle the case of former Tullu tehsildar Anne Sudheer Babu within a week. It is learned that the AP CID is investigating the land scam in Tulluru . The AP High Court's stay on the investigation is known for the consequences that followed .It is interesting to note that the Supreme Court has recently made key remarks in this case.