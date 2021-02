మూడో విడతలో అత్యధిక ఏకగ్రీవాలైన పుంగనూరు, మాచర్ల పై ఉత్కంఠ .. కోర్టు ఆదేశాలతో నిమ్మగడ్డ ఏం చేస్తారు ?

English summary

TDP leaders went to court alleging that YCP leaders were committing forced unanimous in the panchayat elections. The High Court referred the matter to the SEC for further action by the State Election Commission. It seems that the State Election Commission will visit these two constituencies to look into the unanimous decision of the court as per the court orders in the case of Punganur and Macharla, which were particularly highly unanimous. With this, the suspense over what the SEC is going to do with the court orders continues.