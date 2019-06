నాన్న పార్టీ మారినా నేను మారను అన్న టీజీ వెంకటేష్ తనయుడు భరత్ .. ఎందుకంటే

English summary

Rajya Sabha member T.G Venkatesh's son T.G Bharat has made sensational claims that he will not change the party. However, he responded his father's defection into BJP . T.G Venkatesh's son T.G Bharat has ruled that he will stay in the TDP even if his father changes the party. This has become a hot topic in political circles, with the father continuing in one party and son in another party. However, Chandrababu is confident that he has given him a ticket in this election and he feels that he needs to stand firm during this difficult time.